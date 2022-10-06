WEST BEND — It’s the dog days of the girls’ swim season with endless hard and tiring workouts and few chances to go really fast before the end of season taper that is still several weeks away.
There has to be some real effort made to wring some enjoyment out of things.
But the West Bend co-op and Grafton teams did just that Wednesday night with a set of spirited races, as on its parents’ night, West Bend pulled out a 120-65 North Shore Conference dual meet victory.
Veteran West Bend coach Dave Bloomier saw the win as a step forward for a team that graduated a great many from last season.
“It’s been a process,” he said. “We lost a lot of good athletes last year, but we’ve been very happy with what’s been going with the team. The girls have been working hard and I think by the end of this dance we’ll be OK.”
First year Grafton coach Jack O’Connor felt much the same about his squad.
“Things have been going pretty well,” he said. “Our technique is coming along and so is our training. The girls are extremely tired. We’ve put in 4-1/2 weeks nonstop, but we’ve been very pleased with how hard they are competing considering how tired they are.”
One thing that Bloomier has been very pleased about is that how quickly his squad is developing depth, as West Bend swept the top three spots in both the 100 and 200meter freestyles en route to the victory.
In the 200, it was Audrianna Roecker (2:20.72), Lily Inkmann (2:24.24), and Kayleigh Rowley (2:38.75) who had the honors while in the 100 it was Madison Nikkinen (1:05.88), Maya Majewski (1:09.19) and Hannah Schmidt (1:10.18).
Another significant victory for West Bend came in diving, as 2021 WIAA D1 state qualifier Madison Rummel (248.1 points) defeated the Black Hawks’ Maranda Uttke (226.65). Uttke is coming off a third-place finish in the WIAA D2 state meet last season.
“That’s diving for you,” said Bloomier. “It is really more mentally challenging than you think, especially with fewer dives. That (win) is a really big plus for Madison.” Invitational diving events are contested with 11 dives, while dual meets only have six.
Other individual wins for West Bend went to captain Nicole Walters in the 100 butterfly (1:08.94), Inkmann in the 100 backstroke (1:14.01) and Autumn Kleiss in the 100 breaststroke (1:32.24).
In the breaststroke, Kleiss had to share her victory with Grafton’s Lindy Nelson, who rallied hard in the final 10 meters to earn the tie.
“She (Nelson) really turned it on in those last 10 meters,” said O’Connor. “Now we’ll work on the endurance to carry that through the final 25 (the full final length of the pool).”
West Bend’s depth also came through in the relays, as it won all three of them. In the 200 medley relay, Inkmann, Roecker, Walters and Majewski (2:17.86) earned the triumph, while in the 200 free relay Majewski, Ella Sauer, Rowley and Nikkinen (2:05.57) came out on top.
In the 400 free relay, it was Inkmann, Roecker, Nikkinen and Walters who cruised to a seven- second victory (4:20.54).
For the Black Hawks wins were earned by Libby Michel in the 200 individual medley (2:25.45) and 400 free (4:40.92), Halle Grimm in the 50 free (30.0), as well as Nelson in the breaststroke. In addition, Kylee Grimm was second in the 100 backstroke (1:19.42).
Michel earned sixth in the D2 state 500-yard freestyle last season.
O’Connor, whose team has several other swimmers back from that 16th place state D2 team finish last season, knows the Black Hawks just need to be patient, that good things will come to them.
“They still think they should be seeing some good times (right now),” he said, “but they just need to trust the process. That we’re getting close (to that taper).”
As for the West Bend swimmers, who will be at the Germantown Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8, they too will be patient while also trying to have some fun.
“We’re very pleased with what’s going on,” said Bloomier. “We’ll have some interesting decisions to make in a few weeks.”
And just at that moment, a grinning Walters came up to Bloomier and presented him with a pair of roses that were leftover from the parents’ night ceremonies.
All Bloomier could do was chuckle.
“That’s our best swimmer,” he said with a smile.