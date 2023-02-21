WAUKESHA — For the second straight week, West Bend West/East coach Jim Sachse was thrilled by what he saw from his young team.
Seven days after finishing third at the Fond du Lac Sectional, the West Bend co-op totaled 33 points to finish 18th as a team at the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championship held at Waukesha South on Saturday.
It was senior Ryan Meyer who got West Bend on the board in the 1-meter dive, where he finished fifth with a finals score of 434.80. Homestead senior David Krol totaled 518.45 to win gold in the event.
“Ryan was the highest place-winner for us, making the podium and medaling,” Sachse said. “Ryan also moved himself to third on the co-op top five for 11 dives.”
The swimming portion of the meet got off to a precarious start for West Bend, as its 200 medley relay team of freshmen Drew Gundrum, Will Tibbitts and Wesley Aleithe, and sophomore Weston Keppert was disqualified for an early exchange. But Sachse was still happy with what he saw.
“Their time of 1:40.12 was a very good swim and is now second- fastest on the co-op top five and the second fastest I have coached,” Sachse said.
Freshman Dawson Walters came the closest of the West Bend swimmers to reaching the podium, finishing seventh in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:41.02. He was also 14th in the 200 free (1:43.60). Both marks were West High School records, as he became the fastest 200 freestyler during Sachse’s tenure and second- fastest on the co-op top five.
“Our other 500 freestyle swimmer, Weston, took 23rd place with a 4:59.95,” Sachse said. “His 4:56.39 last week put him fifth on the co-op top five and the fifthfastest I have coached.”
The West High School records continued to fall, as the co-op’s 200 free relay of Walters, Tibbitts, Aleithe and senior Quentin Williams finished 15th with a time of 1:29.78, also placing them second in program history. Also setting a West record was the 400 free relay team of Walters, Aleithe, Gundrum and Tibbitts, which was 17th at 4:17.31, putting them second in program history as well.
Gundrum would add a 21stplace showing in the 100 backstroke (54.52).
“The seven young men who represented the West Bend boys swim and dive team (Saturday) did an awesome job,” Sachse said.
“This season we would not have achieved this outstanding success without my two awesome assistant coaches. Coach Pete DeTuncq is our outstanding diving coach who coached Ryan to his great success this season, and coach Jen Meyer who did an outstanding job coaching our rookie swimmers preparing them to move up with me next season.”
Hartford/Slinger was 39th in the team standings with four points. Freshman Finn Nelson had the top finish for the Ori-Owls, placing 13th in the 500 free (4:46.73). He was also 21st in the 200 free (1:46.44), while sophomore Max Klockow took 17th in the 500 free (4:50.15), and the team’s 400 free relay of Klockow, Nelson, and juniors Henry Williams and Carson Wundrock came in 18th (3:18.42).