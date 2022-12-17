WEST BEND — It wasn’t pretty or artful basketball, but in the mind of first-year West Bend West girls’ coach Kevin Smith, the 68-56 victory for the Spartans over archrival East Friday night was “gritty.”
And he will take it. “We had a talk at halftime (when the Spartans took a 33-30 lead) and it got a little intense,” he said. “I told them that we had to have a little more grit, a little more ‘dog’ (in the second half) and we did, and I think it helped us.”
A great deal. The Spartans had lost their first six games of the season but now have a twogame win streak, as they had beaten North Shore Conference competitor Nicolet on Dec. 13.
It’s an encouraging development said senior guard Mia Sallinen, who led West with 22 points.
“It felt good,” she said. “We came out with energy and we came out with a win. We’ve changed up some things, tried new plays and I think our press (which West ran the whole game) really worked. We ran them super hard and tired them out.”
The victory improved West to 2-3 in North Shore play and 2-6 overall while East a very short-handed East squad, which was down their second and third best players in Sommer Dricken (personal reasons) and Sara Doedens (injury) off an already short bench, fell to 1-4 and 17, respectively.
It was a frustrating loss for second-year coach John Heinberg, who refused to use the Suns short-handedness as an excuse, instead pointing to the Suns poor nine-of-22 effort from the foul line in the second half as one of the reasons they could not hold onto leads they had in both the first and second halves.
“We had our opportunities,” he said. “It was such a back-and-forth game, every bucket, every free throw, every turnover was important. We just failed to seize the advantages that we had, especially when we had the lead.”
It began when East grabbed a 7-0 lead at the start. It was an advantage that was stretched to 11-3 at one point as the Suns got all five starters involved in the scoring. But then the Spartans started raining down some of their eight first-half 3-pointers to get back into the game.
Sophomore guard Mackenzie Rolf’s trey at the 3:19 moment of the half gave West its first lead at 2625 and then the session seesawed until the finish, when Sallinen, who had 16 first-half points, banked in a 3 to give the Spartans that 33-30 lead.
West had the lead at 43-38 with 13:44 to go but then the Suns went on a 12-3 run. Senior post Lainy Williams (nine points) knocked in a shot with 7:33 to go for a 4746 East lead and then senior guard Cadence Xiong hit a trey at the 6:28 mark to make it 50-46.
But for the nine-member Suns’ squad, which had already lost senior forward Annmarie Habersetzer to fouls, those would be the last baskets for over four minutes as West went on a 12-4 run. That burst involved baskets from sophomore forward Paige Guse, Sallinen and freshman post Lizzie Thierer.
The physical play down the stretch also involved two technical fouls on the Suns which allowed the Spartans to pad the lead from the foul line.
By the time the fun was over, and Williams finally scored a basket for East with 2:06 to go, West was up 60-56.
The Spartans then scored the final eight points of the game, including hoops from Guse and sophomore forward Amaya Lafontant.
East, which was led by Xiong with a game-high 23 points along with 16 from junior guard Hope Schensema, hit just 10 of 25 free throws for the game.
Heinberg is hoping to get back to full strength eventually.
“When we got the lead we needed to press it, but instead we brought them back into the game,” he said. “Those are things we have to fix.”
Meanwhile, the Spartans had strong, balanced scoring, as behind Sallinen’s effort, the Spartans got 18 points from Guse and 12 apiece from Thierer and Rolf.
Smith was extremely pleased to get a win in his first West-East game.
“It feels great,” he said. “We prepared very hard for this game. We told the kids that the sky’s the limit for this one, that we had to show no mercy. And the win Tuesday (over Nicolet) was very important. It really gave us a bit of a kick.”
Sallinen said it’s fun playing the pressing and attacking style that Smith has instituted.
“It’s a good environment,” she said. “He has running and using our speed as a strength.”
BOYS East 61, West 52 The East Suns used a polished and effective first-half attack to take a 39-26 lead on the youthful West squad (only one senior), but then had to survive a dogged Spartan second-half defense to hold on for a 61-52 victory in the nightcap of the girl-boy doubleheader at the fieldhouse.
West held the Suns to just four points in the first 10plus minutes of the second half as the Spartans cut the deficit to 43-39 with eight minutes remaining.
But then the more experienced Suns (four senior starters), regained a bit of their form, and more importantly hit 14 of 16 free throws down the stretch to hold off the Spartans. East won despite hitting only four of 18 shots from the field in the second half.
Suns’ coach Andrew Wojcik was frustrated by the uneven effort but happy with the win.
“We have yet to put together a full 36-minute game,” he said. “I think when we do that, we will be really good, but until them, we will be what we are. But hey, a win is a win, especially over West.”
East senior guard Calvin Buss had 15 of his 18 points in the first half while fellow senior guard Severin Hilt hit four 3-pointers in the first half and five of six free throws down the stretch. en route to a game-high 21 points.
The win improved the Suns to 3-2 overall and in North Shore play, while West fell to 1-6 overall and 14 in NSC play.
Spartans’ coach Ryan Matenaer said West is getting closer.
“We had a tough stretch in the first half when Hilt hit a bunch of 3-pointers and then Calvin (Buss) went off (on a personal 12point run),” said Matenaer, “but we held them to 22 points in the second half and that is a testament to our guys. They really played some tough, hardnosed basketball.”
West got 16 points from junior guard Cam McAndrews and 11 from junior forward Jack Waala.