WEST BEND — West Bend is in a daunting stretch of the schedule in what is a grueling sport, but the team handled its fourth meet in eight days well Thursday, scoring a 113-63 victory over Grafton in a North Shore Conference boys swimming and diving dual meet.
“I tried to swim some guys in some different events,” West Bend coach Jim Sachse said in regard to his lineup against the Black Hawks, “to get them away from the normal, which is good at this time of the season.
“Everybody swam well.”
This is the juncture of the season that can be especially challenging on a swimmer as the campaign is a bit past the midpoint and everyone is tired. Sachse said he was sympathetic to that, but acknowledged that this is not the time to take it easy with the end of the season and the postseason looming in a handful of weeks.
“They’re all sore and they let me know, and I said that’s OK, that’s part of the sport,” he explained. “We went into this week, I knew what we were going through, so I changed practices a little bit. We backed off on intensity a little bit, but we didn’t back off on what we were concentrating on stroke wise.”
The schedule began to pick up a week ago with a dual meet at Homestead. Two days later, West Bend competed at the Bulldog Invite, taking third of out of 15 teams.
“We were in the meet all the way,” Sachse said, pointing to Ryan Meyer taking first in diving and the 200-yard medley relay winning its race as specific highlights. “They swam tough all the way through and I was very pleased.”
The veteran coach was also especially happy with the efforts of Dawson Walters, Wesley Aleithe, Drew Gundrum and Will Tibbitts for taking third in the 400 free relay.
“We haven’t gone 3:23 in several years,” Sachse said after that quartet posted a time of 3 minutes, 23.94 seconds.
West Bend was back in action Tuesday against Menomonee Falls, making up a meet that was postponed in December. Sachse admitted he considered canceling the rescheduled date, but was happy with the way his club handled things.
“I was kind of wanting not to do it because it was a bit more break between meets. It’s a stretch of five meets in 10 days and that’s a lot of intense swimming,” he noted, adding that the team is also slated to participate in an invite Saturday at Shorewood. “I don’t want to get these guys too tired, too worn out, the immune system goes down and they get sick again, (but) they swam the meet very well on Tuesday.”
Three West Bend swimmers won multiple events against the Black Hawks.
Ian Ressler got things started, taking first in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:16.30. The sophomore later held off a late charge from Grafton sophomore Gabriel Salko in the 400 free, posting a time of 4:44.41 to the Black Hawks’ entry of 4:44.79.
“He is not a distance swimmer,” Sachse said. “He went out nicely, pacing well and I know the Grafton swimmer was coming up on him, but he did have enough left to finish it out nicely and he had a nice time.”
Aleithe also took first in a pair of events, winning the 50 free in 25.67 and the 100 backstroke in 1:05.27.
“He has done the backstroke in swim club and I didn’t get around to it earlier. I thought about it and decided, yup, we’ve got to put him in the backstroke,” Sachse said after the freshman won the event by 20 seconds over his closest competitor. “He’s a very, very good backstroker.
“When we talk for events for sectionals, he’s got a couple of decisions to make. I had him in the 200 free, he swims a great 50 and he’s very excited to swim the 50,” the coach added, point out the Aleithe also won the 200 IM Tuesday against Falls. “He’s very versatile.”
Gundrum was the third West Bend swimmer to win a pair of individual events. The freshman clocked in at 1:05.32 to take first in the 100 butterfly and reached the wall in 1:17.76 in the 100 breaststroke.
“Those are very much offevents for him, but he needs them if he’s going to swim a good 200 IM,” Sachse said, suggesting the meet served as a good training session. “We saw a real good 100 fly. I’m very pleased with his progress, as with all the freshmen.”
Weston Keppert also was a winner for West Bend, taking the 200 individual medley in 2:24.42.
“He’s coming along really well,” Sachse said. “It’s a lot of fun to watch him practice. He goes after everything. When a set is tough, he’ll go after it with good intensity.”
That mentality will serve West Bend well down the stretch. Also finishing first for the team Thursday were Meyer, who scored 232.00 points in diving, and Tibbitts, who recorded a winning time of 57.90 in the 100 free. The home team also took first in all three relays.