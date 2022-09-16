WEST BEND — Josh Watzka was on fire, scoring the game's first goal at the 3:00 mark.
Fourteen minutes later, his fast play enabled an assist to junior forward Jack Gruen, leading to Homestead’s second game goal. It didn’t get any better from there on Thursday for West Bend West, as it fell 7-1 to Homestead.
“I feel like our team right now we're meshing well, and we’ve gone through kind of an exodus but we bonded over it over the season, so we’re feeling very good,” Watzka said.
His streak continued in the 19th minute when he struck a goal again, assisted by sophomore forward Lucas Mersky.
The game took on more momentum when West Bend sophomore defender Grant Walter scored an own goal in the 24th minute.
Despite the excitement, Watzka remains unfazed.
“Right now we’re just focusing on every next game, and of course, we want to be able to win our conference want to really push for stuff like that and hopefully make a run in this year’s playoffs.”
The second goal meant the most to the junior midfielder, especially when it came back across the top of the box, saying he enjoys pursuits like that, but in the end, the win was for the team today.
Homestead Coach Tony Navarre is proud his team is talking about improving their game and then playing out those ideas.
Navarre referenced an earlier conference game this week where Homestead won against Slinger 4-1. While the Highlanders won, they talked about game aspects they could work on, like their midfield spacing and ensuring they could connect passes using their central midfielders.
The Highlanders returned to Wednesday’s practice and worked on those details, which they achieved during Thursday's game.
“I think they executed really well. The first 40 minutes for us, the first 20 specifically, with our guys out there executing what we were trying to do, it was nice to see,” Navarre said.
After halftime, the momentum continued. Senior mid-fielder Khristian Hoard scored, with an assist by Jack Gruen, bringing the score to 5-0.
If that wasn't enough to galvanize the Highlanders to the end, senior midfielder Jacob Bakalisky scored the sixth goal in the 51st minute, assisted by sophomore midfield defender Allen Wild.
Homestead’s streak was briefly interrupted when the Spartans came alive, with junior forward Franklin Kunfira scoring at the 56th minute.
Wrapping up the last five minutes of the game, Wild notched the final goal with a good finish in the box off a great pass by senior defender Holden Smith, ending with a 7-1 finish.
West Bend West coach James Danaher is philosophical, reflecting on the Highlanders’ win.
'We're in the same conference as Homestead, but they're in a different league,” he said. “They just dominated the play. They're a very good team. I think they will go very far at the end of the season and the playoffs. I think they will vie for the conference championship.”
After the game, he told his players to view Homestead as an example of how to play the game.
Danaher was pleased with little victories, mentioning Ryan Spaeth and how his midfielder was under constant pressure. The coach referenced junior goalkeeper Jimmy O’Connell's contributions as well.
Although he contributed several slide backs, sophomore Spaeth doesn’t reflect on his contributions but shares them with his team.
“I think we have a good bond. We have a lot of good chemistry,” he said. “We just have to play better and get a win.”
As for Coach Navarre, his 7-1 record continues to give him confidence — and nostalgia.
“It’s just such a fun team, and this group of freshmen I started with when I started at Homestead as a head coach,” Navarre said, reflecting on the years they bonded and competed.
“They’re just a really fun group of guys in, and the team chemistry is fun, and we laugh a lot, and practices are enjoyable, and the team gets along well.”