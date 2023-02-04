NICOLET — Every match counted for the West Bend West wrestling team in its march to the North Shore Conference tournament title Friday night at Nicolet.
Especially the last one, as everyone on the team crowded around the mat as senior 285-pounder Max Wetzel-Buyeske put the final touches on the elusive team championship when he pinned Steve Henry of rival West Bend East in 4:34 to claim the class crown.
Literally everyone on the coaching staff and the small and very united Spartan team hugged and gave “High 5s” to Wetzel-Buyeske after he won the last of the six individual titles West claimed en route to its first championship since 2013.
“We wanted the kids invested in every match tonight,” said West coach Aaron Spaeth. “We wanted to be a loud team (supportive around the mats). The idea was to do it as a team.
“And Max’s win was a great exclamation point.”
Wetzel-Buyeske was happy to do his part.
“This is just great,” he said. “The coaches talked about it all week. We could win this if we wanted it.”
And the Spartans wanted it a great deal, as they held off a determined effort from the rival Suns. Through the semifinal rounds, the Suns held a 175-174 lead, but that’s when the Spartans’ individual state championship caliber firepower pulled through in the finals to win the day with 230 points as East was a competitive second with 209.5.
“We just needed a lot of things to go right tonight,” said East coach Shane Pionkowski. “We got a lot of wins in the backdraw, but I think we needed to get a little bigger lead (before the finals).”
Homestead was third with (170.5) as Hartford was fourth (162.5) and Slinger fifth (158).
Long known as an individual team behind state champions Ben Bast and Connor and Cole Mirasola, Spaeth knew there was an opportunity for team glory this night if everyone did their part.
“We only have three seniors on the team, but everyone showed up tonight,” he said. “We didn’t necessarily talk so much about tonight (a title), but we talked a lot about effort just wrestle as hard as we possibly could.”
That the Spartans did, as other individual crowns also went to Ethan Bast (35-6) at 106 pounds, Easton Mueller at 120 (17-12), Ben Bast at 126 (35-3), Connor Mirasola at 182 (43-2) and Cole Mirasola at 195 (43-2).
In all those title victories, the Spartans won by major decision, technical fall or pin, earning valuable bonus points.
Ethan Bast said the team really wanted to do it for the coaching staff.
“This feels good,” he said. “We know coach (Spaeth) never got one before so we wanted to help him out.”
The two-time WIAA state champion Connor Mirasola said the team validated a lot of hard work with the team title.
“It means a lot,’ he said. “It’s been years since we’ve won it and we took it fair and square tonight. We knew we needed everyone’s help and we got a lot of wins on the backdraw (the consolation rounds).
“We knew Ethan and Ben (Bast) and Cole and myself would have things locked up (on the championship end), but it was important to get other wins.
“This feels very good.” Carter Lovy (30-15) was also second at 152 for the Spartans.
East had reason to feel good about itself, as the Suns’ depth almost pulled it out against West’s individual firepower.
They got individual titles from Shane’s son Liam Pionkowski (369) at 138, as he recorded three pins en route to his title and from Carter Henschel at 145 (31-12), son of former Suns’ coach Bren Henschel.
Liam Pionkowski was proud of how hard the team worked this day. He said he has been wrestling since first grade and this first individual title is a huge payoff.
“Dad (Shane) said we needed to wrestle hard all day and never give up,” he said. “We have a mindset program that tells us to wrestle aggressively and relentlessly.”
Henschel’s title is also a good story, said Dad and still assistant coach Brent.
“Carter started out in first grade,” said Brent Henschel, “but he had his mind set on being a basketball player, which he did for five years. Though wrestling is the family business I tried to be the best basketball Dad I could, but when Carter found out it wasn’t going to work out for him. He came back (to wrestling) in the eighth grade and the rest is history (laughs).”
The Suns also earned five second places from Jacob Hillshafer at 113 (32-12), Caleb Hillshafer at 120 (31--11), Logan Gregor at 170 (33-12), Kasey Gish at 182 (37-5), and Henry at 285 (28-11). Thirds went to Emerson Orth at 195 (17-19) and Dylan Gliniecki (16-9) at 220.
Hartford’s Lincoln Flayter at 113 (44-1) scored two pins en route to his crown while Aaron Cummings (35-6) outlasted West’s Lovy, 6-4, to earn the 152 championship.
Flayter is going into the upcoming WIAA state series of meets with a great deal of confidence after narrowly missing out on a state berth last season.
“It’s been a good year for the team,” he said, “a lot of guys just working hard wanting to get better. I did a lot of work in the off-season at Askren (Academy). Today was not a surprise. I knew that I was good enough (to win) and that all my training would pay off.”
Caleb Pekrul (23-4) was second at 145, dropping a touch 11-7 decision to East Carter Henschel, as was Noah Deibert at 160 (39-7), as he fell in the final to top-ranked in state Charlie Millard of Homestead.
It was also a good day for the reloading Slinger team which featured five freshmen in its line-up including two brought up from the JV. The Owls earned three individual runner-up spots to lead their efforts. They were claimed by Brady Daniels at 106 (30-12), Grant Dickenson at 132 (33-15) and Colton Ormiston at 138 (18-12).
Eli Becker was third at 126 (24-15) for the Owls.
All-in-all, it was a fine, intense tournament, one that was won by a West team that’s depth finally matched up with its individual talent.
“Sometimes that is something that is missing (from the conversation about us),” said Spaeth. “We wanted every match to matter for the team. It’s the way it should be. Not just the hammers (the Mirasolas and the Basts) but the whole team caring.”