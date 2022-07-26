West Bend West has busy summer

The West Bend West boys basketball team has had a busy summer so far. Head coach Ryan Matenaer said that the Spartans finished a summer league last week at West Bend that included schools such as Hartford, Living Word Lutheran, and West Bend East, as well as summer camps at both the youth and high school levels.
Matenaer said that it is nice to host a summer league.
“It is nice to keep something local and be able to have some competitive games with the other teams around here,” he said.
During the league, the games had a running clock and the league did not have a tournament at the end to conclude the league.
“It was meant to be another opportunity for guys to get games and have a chance to compete against other local teams while getting more experience with their teammates,” Matenaer said.
Matenaer said that the Spartans are going to be undergoing a youth movement after losing seven seniors last year and eight seniors the year before.
“So for our guys it was especially beneficial of A, not traveling, but also B, also getting some of our younger guys some of that varsity experience as the game changes quite a bit from year-to-year, and from freshman t0 JV and then making that leap up to varsity,” he said. With having such a young team, Matenaer said that the biggest thing he hopes they learned from the summer league is getting used to the physicality of the game and the speed of the game at the varsity level.
“Just being able to adapt their game and get as much exposure as possible to those two factors I think will expedite their growth as much as possible,” he said. “The summer league also had some JV and freshmen teams in there as well. So we used some guys and I am sure the other teams did as well, used some of their guys for both the varsity games and their JV games so that got those guys four games a night rather than just the regular two as well.”
From what he saw from the Spartans during the summer, Matenaer said the most positive thing to take away from the league, the team’s summer camps and the Morning Spartans Club was that it gave the players other options to get some exposure.
“By giving kids opportunities to develop specific skills or concepts within our framework at our camp and morning club and then seeing them being able to utilize those skills and put them into practice at the games at night was kind of a cool thing for a coach,” he said.
Matenaer said that it was the third year for the Spartans to run their summer camp and that each year they have had over 100 kids show up.
Matenaer said that when it comes to evaluating players that they look at both the players skill set and their intangibles and the summer helped shows the players leadership abilities.
“We were really pleased as a staff this summer that we had our highest turnout for our high school guys that stuck around and helped out with the youth groups,” he said. “So as we kind of make this youth movement with our sophomores and our juniors for the varsity level. We not only look at what they can contribute skill wise but seeing these guys already taking the initiative to lead during the summer camp and buy into our culture early will also be a factor for us to evaluate players come winter time. And I think a lot of guys made some positive strides in doing that this summer.”
The summer can help build the leadership for the Spartans come basketball season.
“The team collectively is a pretty cohesive group, they are always together and they are always trying find outside ways to spend more time together,” Matenaer said. “So in terms of how they interact with one another, they are already a pretty tight knit group. And a cool aspect to see is when it gets to be competitive time and if it is small games or scrimmages, that they kind of know when to flip that switch and we have a handful of seniors and some incoming juniors and a sophomore that they all can take that initial leadership role and fill out their role to serve the team as best as they possibly can.”
Matenaer also said that the Spartans will be hosting a golf outing coming up on Sept. 24 at Washington County golf course and if people are interested to contact him at rmatenaer@wbsd-schools.org for more information.