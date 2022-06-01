WEST BEND — The revamped Carl M. Kuss Field at Regner Park in West Bend is only two games old, but already the West Spartans have established some early dominance over their friends from East at the still new facility.
They got a strong six-plus inning performance from senior pitcher Riley O’Connell, punched two runs across in the fourth with help from three East errors and benefitted from some timely defense in beating the Suns for the third time this season, 3-1, in a WIAA D1 regional semifinal Tuesday afternoon.
The victory was also the second victory in just five days for West over East at Kuss, as the Spartans (14-9) had downed them, 2-0, back on Thursday in the grand reopening. It also advanced the sixth seed in the Oshkosh North sectional Spartans to a WIAA regional final on Thursday at third-seeded Manitowoc, which routed Sheboygan South on Tuesday.
West coach Brad Rindfleisch was pleased with the season sweep over the Suns especially on the new field.
“Going 2-0 to start here gives us a little momentum at this place,” he said. “Some bragging rights too. We can execute a little better in certain situations, maybe string together at bats a little better but we’re feeling good.”
O’Connell, who scattered just three hits in 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks, echoed his coach’s sentiments.
“Beating East three times in a row anytime is great,” he said. “And this place is awesome (the rebuilt facility). I wish we could have played here all four years.
“We had a lot of energy today. We brought up some freshmen for the (WIAA) tournament. It was nice to have all those extra bodies in the dugout and hear all the noise they were making. Really supporting the team.”
For East, the loss finished the season at 6-16. Coach Bill Schubert was proud of the effort, as Suns pitchers Peyton Fountain
and Mason Roell combined to give up only one hit in the game but noted, as it has been the case for most of the season, the Suns had a hard time manufacturing runs.
“Give West credit, they pitched well, they played good defense, and this was the first game in about five-six weeks where we had multiple errors,” Schubert said. “Normally we pitch and play defense pretty well, but this season, we’ve had trouble with our offense.”
That point was amplified in the second inning, as the visiting Suns got a ripping double from Camden Hoier to lead off the frame but could not advance him as O’Connell bore down with three straight strikeouts.
West took the lead for good in its half of the second. Junior third baseman Aaron Young smoked the Spartans only hit of the game, a hustle triple to left-center to lead off the frame. Unfortunately for Young, he appeared to injure his shoulder on the slide into third and had to come out. Rindfleisch did not know the extent of the injury but was hoping it was not too serious.
Junior Aiden DeBaets pinch-ran for Young and then scored on senior infielder Michael Kleinhans subsequent groundout to shortstop.
O’Connell made that that 1-0 lead hold up through the next two innings getting out of his most serious jam prior to the seventh in the fourth. A dropped popup opened the inning, but then Spartan catcher Joseph Baumann threw out the runner trying to steal.
O’Connell then issued a walk to Roell. After a forceout, the Suns put two runners on for the only time in the game as senior Jake Crain singled to put men on first and second with two out.
But then O’Connell struck out Suns’ senior Elijah Jenkins to end the threat.
“Riley has thrown well all season,” Rindfleisch said. “And he’s a great leader. He just needed to do a little better job of getting ahead of batters to keep his pitch count down.”
West rewarded O’Connell for getting out of trouble by scoring twice in its half of the fourth courtesy of a lot of help from East. Back-to-back fielding errors by the Suns on the infield put runners on first and second. After a sacrifice by DeBaets, Kleinhans, who had moved over to third to replace the injured Young, hit a groundout to short to score O’Connell.
East’s first baseman then noticed that West’s Camden Broske, who was on second, trying to take third, but his throw over to third was wide of the bag and so Broske was also able to score to make it 3-0 West.
O’Connell followed that gift with three-up and three-down efforts in both the fifth and the sixth.
He ran into a little trouble in the seventh courtesy of Hoier again, as the strapping first baseman cracked a screamer to the left-center gap. He dug for third and when the throw from the outfield went into the West dugout Hoier was awarded home and East was able to close the deficit to 3-1.
O’Connell walked Crain to bring the tying run to the plate. He struck out the next hitter, but at that point, O’Connell was over 100 pitches for the game and so by WIAA rule had to come out.
Reinfleisch turned to Kleinhans to finish the game. Kleinhans, who had turned in a couple of key plays at third earlier in the game, got a strikeout looking and then fielded a check swing ground ball to close out the victory and earn the save.
East’s Fountain and Roell combined for one strikeout, three walks and a hit batter in six innings of work, along with allowing only one hit. Sophomore second baseman Blake Twito turned in an unassisted double-play in the sixth for the Suns as the season ended for seniors Jack Trampe, Reily Schaefer, Nolan Gawrych, Jenkins and Crain.
Schubert was happy to have those team leaders get a chance to play on the rebuilt Kuss Field this season.
“None of them had before, so it was a great opportunity for them,” he said.
Meanwhile, the season will continue for West.
Rindfleisch cited Kleinhans for his great utilityman efforts and noted that outfielder Jack Geniesse made a great running catch in the third.
And as anxious as he is to continue the current season, Rindfleisch can’t wait to play a full campaign at the shiny new Kuss.
“We’ve got a little pride in this place now,” he said. “I liked the old Regner (Kuss), but this will be home now.”