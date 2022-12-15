WEST BEND — There was energy and a packed house in the West Bend High School loft Wednesday night as the West and East gymnastics teams faced off in an exuberant North Shore Conference dual meet that was won by the Spartans, 131.525-118.85.
Heck, there were even delicious home-made cookies for sale too.
It all made for an entertaining evening, as veteran coach Kym Remillard’s West squad continued an upward trend that has already included a remarkable win over twotime defending WIAA state D2 champion and long-time North Shore power Whitefish Bay.
“Beating Bay was pretty exciting,” said Remillard. “We weren’t anticipating that, but it happened. The kids have been doing pretty well so far. We have a lot of great personalities, but they’re working hard and really supporting each other.
“We lost a few (to graduation), but we’re filling in the spots.”
The Spartans are building off a season in which they missed out on a team berth in the WIAA D2 state meet by less than half-a-point in the sectional meet.
Meanwhile, new East coach Samantha Gostisha has been encouraged by her team’s efforts too, despite the fact that returning state D2 placewinner McKennah Orth opted to go the club route this winter.
“The girls are incredibly fun and are still having a great season,” Gostisha said. “We’re pretty inexperienced as a lot of our varsity kids were on the JV last season but they are really improving.”
West’s victory was led by the efforts of returning state meet individual qualifiers Makayla Cibulka and Melanie Princl.
The Spartans won all the individual events against East as they turned in a season best team score. Princl claimed the all-around with a 34.18 score. She was also victorious in the floor exercise (8.95), the balance beam (8.83), and the vault (8.65).
“Melanie has been a great leader and has added some new skills on vault,” said Remillard.
Cibulka claimed the uneven bars (8.35) and was third in the floor exercise (8.35), the beam (8.05) and the all-around (32.88). Remillard has also been impressed with the work of Nina Balkevich, who was second in three events including the all-around (33.08), the beam (8.13), and the uneven bars (8.25).
“She’s (Balkevich) made a huge improvement this year,” said Remillard.
Junior Payton Lessner has not been out for high school gymnastics before but has experience and came out this season, said Remillard. She’s made big impact so far, taking on the bars (7.9).
West turned in a team score of over 32 points in each event including a best of 33.75 in floor exercise.
For East, the best finishes included seconds from Sami Weber on vault (8.45) and Madison Rummel in floor exercise (8.58). Rummel was also fourth in the all-around (30.6) and on beam (7.375). Cheyanna Griswold was fourth on vault (8.225).
Gostisha was excited about the overall performance, especially on vault, where the Suns turned in their best team score of 32.85, which included four individual scores of 8.0 or better.
“The kids were jacked up for this meet and really did well,” Gostisha said. “They’re also having a great time in practice.”
Remillard feels the same way about her squad.
“We’ve been going up a point or so a meet so far,” she said of the team score, “and the JV has been getting better every meet too. We’re getting contributions from a lot of people.”