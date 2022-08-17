KEWASKUM — Kewaskum football coach Steve Tennies knows his team is talented enough to win a lot of games. He just hasn’t seen it yet at the varsity level.
Last year’s senior-heavy team lost to Columbus in Level 3 of the Division 4 playoffs and finished 8-4 overall.
“I’ve got a lot of young guys that will be playing this year,” Tennies said. “I think they are good players, but they don’t have a whole lot of experience. It’s just the unknown of ‘Hey, you are the guy on Friday night under the lights now.’ It always leaves you wondering how they are going to respond.
“I hope we are able to play defense and stop the run. I hope we will be able to run the ball on offense. We play West Bend West and Campbellsport in nonconference and we will find out after that.”
Senior Hunter Loser will anchor the Indians’ defensive line. He was a secondteam all-conference player who was also the backup fullback. Tennies said he’s excited to see Loser play more on offense this year, but will again wreak havoc on defense.
“He plays football with a reckless attitude and is the defensive player you’d like to have on that side of the ball,” Tennies said. “He’s not the biggest defensive lineman, but he’s uber aggressive and defense suits him well.”
Kewaskum has more returners in the trenches with seniors Cale Fedorski and Sam Gauthier as returning offensive linemen and are the two biggest kids on the team – listed at 270 and 280 pounds, respectively.
“I think most coaches, and I do too, would rather replace the skill positions than the linemen,” Tennies said. “Those are the most important guys. We just need to find the other pieces around them.”
It’s the skill positions that don’t have the varsity experience. Quarterback Matthew Buechel, who threw for 1,406 yards and 12 TDs passing and was the team’s second leading rusher with 494 yards and eight more TDs, graduated. Running back Max Melzer also graduated after a season of 1,116 yards rushing and 13 TDs.
This senior class were freshmen when Tennies first took the coaching job at Kewaskum and saw them play all through their successful youth career.
“They are a very talented group. I think they will carry on the tradition that we have at this school,” Tennies said.
Kewaskum has a lot of good running backs and Tennies joked he should go with a whole new offense to accommodate all that talent. Besides Loser in the backfield, junior Dylan Soyk, and seniors Donovan Zillmer and Dillan Steger will get carries in the backfield.
Senior quarterback Ryan Cook played in six games and threw for 230 yards on 14 of 22 passing and two touchdowns as last year’s backup and looks to be this year’s starter. Tennies said what has helped Cook at QB is being a guard on the basketball team. “He was elected a captain this year, so I think the guys are really looking to him as solid at distributing the ball and good leadership at the quarterback position,” Tennies said. “Ryan’s strength is throwing the ball. We have to find new targets on the outside to try and do that. We have seniors that have stepped up — Carson Rolf and Owen Parish.”
Juniors Mitchell Becker and Bailey Ralph will also be looked at to make impact plays on offense.
“The goal is to always win a conference championship,” Tennies said. “To do that, we know we have schools in our conference that we will have to compete with.”
Kewaskum has yet to beat Port Washington since the Pirates joined the East Central Conference in 2020, and Plymouth won the conference crown last year at 7-0.
The Indians are at home Thursday against West Bend West, and start the conference season hosting Kettle Moraine Lutheran in Week 3 and Port Washington in Week 4. In Week 2, Kewaskum heads up County Road V to Campbellsport. The Indians beat the Cougars 40-30 last year.
“The Kewaskum-Campbellsport rivalry is huge,” Tennies said. “They are a darn good football team. Right there will tell us a lot about ourselves this year.”