The record may not have been the best for the Hartford girls soccer team, but the Orioles did start to see some development of the younger players this season. The Orioles finished the season with a 6-0 loss to Hamilton in the regional round and ended the season with a 5-15 record.
Head coach Ben Morales said that while it was a tough season, it was a season about development.
“It was a season about players learning that it is not so important what a player does in terms of development for the two months of the year that they are in season, but rather the commitment they have the other 10 months out of season in terms of their development,” he said. “For many players the reality is that at the club level they do not play at a high level like they do in high school. That is the truth for about 85 to 90% of all high school players in the state. High school soccer will be the highest level that they play.”
Morales said that he thinks the team did the best it could with a tough schedule.
“I think we managed the best we could but to summarize the season it was a development year,” he said.
With it being a development year, Morales said a positive he saw from the Orioles was how the team fought throughout the season.
“I think the physical side of soccer is always important,” he said. “There was some encouraging aspects in terms of the team’s commitment to fight. In terms of development we started to see certain glimpses of talent and certain glimpses of teamwork that we had not seen before.”
The senior class for this year’s team was a strong class according to Morales, which was big as the other majority of the team were sophomores.
“I think there are certainty some positives to build I think looking forward to the future, you will have sophomores who are now juniors who will be able to carry a bigger workload.”
With it being a young team, Morales said he thinks that the returning players can take away the fact that the work they put in the off season will decide how they do next year.
“It is really the dedication they have throughout these 10 months that decide ‘Hey are you prepared for next year?’” he said.
While the team may not have had the best season, there were still players that stood out to Morales.
“Sydney Gifford was our senior captain center back, she was phenomenal,” he said. “She was our most valuable player on our team this season. Without her the season would have been a lot more difficult.”
Another player who stood out this season was Kailyn Knudson.
“She was our golden boot, she had 12 goals and five assists. She was a phenomenal player for us on the attack,” Morales said.
Morales also gave credit to senior Zoe Weis.
“She was another senior captain center back, she and Sydney did a great job this year,” he said.
Morales also mentioned some of the younger players that stood out such as Madeline Dorsey and Diana Schallock.
When it comes to improving for next season, working on their own and getting better with the soccer ball is something Morales would like to see from the players this off season.
“The biggest possible thing you have to do as a player on the field and this coincides with training, is that you need to fall in love with the soccer ball. You need to develop a relationship with the soccer ball,” he said. “Coaches can genuinely tell who trains on their own who does not. So their ability to be technical with the ball, their ability to work with the ball, their ability to shoot the ball, their ability to control the ball. These are all super important elements of what makes up a soccer player. So a lot of that development is done on their own, by themselves with the ball.”