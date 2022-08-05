Zagel has strong showing at Junior Olympics

Slinger’s Ellie Zagel had a big performance at the AAU Junior Olympics at North Carolina A& T University this past weekend. Zagel finished in fourth place out of 70 participants in the heptathlon, which is a combination of seven events— the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, the long jump, the shot put, the javelin throw, the 200-meter dash, and the 800-meter run. Zagel finished with a total of 4,353 points.
Zagel said that overall she was really happy with the results and she said it was a fun experience.
“I love the heptathlon because everyone is so nice and you get to meet so many new people,” she said. “Overall it was a really good experience.”
In the 100-meter hurdle race, Zagel admits it was not the best race for her to start out on, but she used that to motivate her for the rest of the events. In the hurdles, Zagel finished in 19th place with a time of 16.04.
Zagel said that her high jump went amazing as she finished in fifth place with a jump of 5-03.00, which Zagel said was a new personal record for her in the event.
“That was super exciting,” she said.
Zagel also earned a persona record in shot put, where she finished in seventh place with a throw of 31-08.25 and the 200-meter dash, where she finished in 11th place with a time of 26.76.
In the long jump, Zagel finished in first place with a jump of 17-09.75, in the javelin she threw a personal record of 94-09.75, which was good for seventh place and in the 800-meter run, she ran a 2:43.00 which was good for 21st place.
Zagel said she was grateful for the opportunity to compete.
During the high school season, Zagel said she usually competes in the 100-meter hurdles, 3000-meter hurdles , long jump and triple jump. So the heptathlon was a mix of events she was used to and not used to. She also said that she had one meet last season where she tried shot put and the high jump, but javelin was completely new because it was not done in Wisconsin.
In getting ready for the Junior Olympics, Zagel traveled around for training.
“I did hurdle practices through the Milwaukee Mustangs. Our coach Ike, he was amazing and helped me a ton with my form,” she said. “And the Madison Throws Club, coach Joe he helped me a lot with my shot put form and learning a lot of different techniques for shot put,” Zagel said she also did some endurance training on her own. Zagel said the hepthathlon was a good challenge for her. “I thought it was a good challenge for both my mental and physical mindset,” she said. “I learned that it takes a large toll on you and its hard especially when we had to sit at high jump for four and a half hours and my mind it took a toll on it. And my body too it was so hot there it was like 90 degrees and it was taking a toll on me for sure.”
Zagel said that she thinks the event taught her the importance of taking care of her body.
“You have to take care of your body especially after it. I took some ice baths and a massage and we are back at it after I take a few days of rest ,but it was a really good experience and a learning curve for sure,” she said.
During the time between each event, Zagel said she was focused on getting as many points as possible.
“In the high jump, before my PR jump I was like do this for yourself, you have to do this for yourself, you can’t do it for other people, make yourself proud,” she said. “That was the thing that pushed me throughout the entire meet, just trying to make myself proud.”
Zagel, who will be a senior this year said that she is unsure what events she wants to do this upcoming season as she wants to do the heptathlon in college.
“I have been talking to a few colleges about it and I think it is a good option for me,” she said. “It is definitely a little challenging because hopefully we will have more meets this year than we did last year. It really limited the events I could do and I just stuck to hurdles and jumps, so hopefully I am able to have a little bit more variety in the events I do. I think that it made me realize that I definitely have to take care of my body more than I had been. I had normally going hard every day and not taking rest days and I think it was a good learning curve for me that I learn that I need to prioritize myself sometimes.”