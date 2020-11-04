MENOMONEE FALLS — At press time, state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River
Hills,
looked to have defeated Democratic challenger Neal Plotkin to retain her
District 8 seat — a seat she has held since 1993.
Darling received 62,608 votes across Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and
Milwaukee counties, about 54% of the vote, while Plotkin received 52,396
votes, about 46% of the vote. Total numbers are as of press time.
Plotkin was Darling’s first challenger since her recall election in
2011.
Darling said in an October interview with The Freeman that if she was
elected she would continue her legislative priorities as she has in the
past, which are: education, health care and mental health.
“I want to promote children, work on mental health issues and work on
health care issues,” Darling said in the interview. “Pre-existing conditions
are something I’ve always supported and we need to get the Legislature to
pass it.”
Results are unofficial until they are canvassed.