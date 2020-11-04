MENOMONEE FALLS — At press time, state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River 

Hills,

looked to have defeated Democratic challenger Neal Plotkin to retain her

District 8 seat — a seat she has held since 1993.

Darling received 62,608 votes across Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and

Milwaukee counties, about 54% of the vote, while Plotkin received 52,396

votes, about 46% of the vote. Total numbers are as of press time.

Plotkin was Darling’s first challenger since her recall election in 

2011.

Darling said in an October interview with The Freeman that if she was

elected she would continue her legislative priorities as she has in the

past, which are: education, health care and mental health.

“I want to promote children, work on mental health issues and work on 

health care issues,” Darling said in the interview. “Pre-existing conditions 

are something I’ve always supported and we need to get the Legislature to 

pass it.”

Results are unofficial until they are canvassed.

