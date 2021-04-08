DOUSMAN
Dave Goralski
Dave Goralski of Dousman passed away peacefully April 6, 2021 at the age of 70.
Loving Father of Gwen (Darrin) Bruckner. Dear Step-Father of Joel (Eden) Mitchell. Beloved Son of Jean and the late Ray Goralski. Proud Grampy of Hunter and Tatum Bruckner. Loving Brother of Darrell (Barbara) Goralski.
Dave was loved and will be remembered by many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, W240-N3103 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A memorial service will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Private burial.
Dave enjoyed taking Hunter and Tatum rummaging and loved telling everyone how proud he was of his grand kids!
