In this April 21, 2021, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joins Del. Eleanor Holmes-Norton, D-D.C., left, at a news conference ahead of the House vote on H.R. 51, the Washington, DC Admission Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Proponents of statehood for Washington, D.C., face a milestone moment in their decades-long movement to reshape the American political map. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)