WAUKESHA — Residents of the beleaguered Horizon West condominium building in Waukesha are seeking another temporary return to their homes to retrieve belongings. What comes next for the property is still undecided.
Residents are hoping to get approval from the city of Waukesha for a plan that would tentatively let them begin retrieving belongings from their units Thursday morning, rotating on four-hour time slots, three units at a time and continuing through Saturday at least. So far, residents have only had a total of 25 minutes to collect their items — 15 minutes last week immediately after learning they had to evacuate, and 10 minutes Saturday to retrieve essentials and other belongings left behind earlier.
Horizon West resident and aldermanic candidate Alicia Halvensleben said those seeking to volunteer and help with the effort should coordinate with individual residents; she said the residents want to avoid “a bunch of moving trucks to just show up at the building Thursday morning.” Keeping foot traffic down is a safety necessity, and residents under the proposed plan will be moving out a few at a time rather than all at once, so the need for help will be steady.
“This will probably be the last trip,” Halvensleben said. “There will not necessarily be another trip.”
The six-story, 48 unit building at 315 North West Avenue was evacuated suddenly on Thursday night due to structural deficiencies that threatened its imminent collapse. On Friday, contractors installed shoring on the building to provided some immediate structural integrity. That’s made it possible to be around the building but residents can’t at this point return full time or come and go as they please.
Residents are now living with family or getting assistance from groups like The Salvation Army and The Red Cross.
Looking ahead
Looking ahead, Horizon West residents essentially have two options: demolition of the building or repairing the damage. Both are expected to cost millions of dollars, with repair being the more expensive of the two, according to Steve McGuire of McGuire Contractors, Inc., the firm hired to remove Horizon West’s balconies and now offering guidance on their current situation.
“You can certainly make the repairs to the building, but the repairs to the building far exceed the value of the building as it is now,” McGuire said.
The presence of asbestos in the building complicates matters. McGuire said asbestos abatement work will need to be done throughout Horizon West prior to demolition — an implosion of the building without that would result in “asbestos everywhere.” That work alone is expected to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
McGuire said his understanding is currently condo owners would need to pay for demolition.
Halvensleben said her understanding is the repair option would mean essentially tearing apart the building. She feels demolition is the more likely option at this point, but as far as financing goes, questions remain.
“There’s no more money,” she said. “We are out, we are done.”
Horizon West residents still have mortgages and will have to finance new living arrangements as well. The properties are not luxury condos; one was recently listed for sale at $110,000.
If residents chose to go the repair route, they’d still need to fund that plus their temporary housing while the work is done, which could be a significant amount of time.
Halvensleben said residents are hearing different things from insurance companies, ranging from asking for documentation residents are still waiting on from the city, to “flat no's.”
The condo association continues holding meetings on what comes next. Halvensleben said there are two different thought processes among residents at this point: one seeking to demolish the building and move on, and the other believing repair would be the right option if they’ll be the entity paying for it. She emphasized the groups are drawing different conclusions but not necessarily in opposition, as they’re all grappling with the same circumstances.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said at this point the city is awaiting residents to make a decision.
“The city isn’t making decisions for the residents, the residents need to decide what to do,” he said. “And they’ve been having meetings, and this is something that is going to take time for them... with knowledge and understanding of the position residents are in.”
Reilly said he does not expect a final decision in the next couple days.
“I don’t think they’re going to make that decision immediately and I wouldn’t expect them to,” he said.