MADISON — Mitchell Mesenbrink simply wanted to let everyone know it was his mat.
At the end of the day, it’s hard to argue with him.
Mesenbrink claimed his third consecutive state championship by defeating Homestead sophomore Charlie Millard in a battle of unbeatens for the 152-pound title at the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Tournament Saturday night in Madison.
Entering the 2021-22 postseason, only 90 wrestlers in WIAA history had won at least three state titles. Mesenbrink appeared to have a few words for Millard after the final whistle blew, drawing the ire of the Kohl Center crowd, but wanted to clarify it wasn’t directed toward one of his toughest challengers in recent memory.
“I know everybody thought it was kind of like towards him, but I’m not going to be honest — I’m not a jerk. I wouldn’t say something to him,” Mesenbrink said. “I was more just saying … I feel like I’m the king and so I said I’m the king.”
And that’s just a matter of fact. It was a fitting close to Mesenbrink’s individual high school career — the Warhawks will compete at team state later this week. The last time he lost a match was Feb. 22, 2019 in the 120-pound semifinals to Waterford’s Hayden Halter, the eventual state champion who ironically had his own detractors.
But the real story was what Mesenbrink has done on the mat since that day.
After missing two months with a concussion his sophomore year, Mesenbrink returned in time for the postseason and got a last-second takedown to win the 138-pound championship. As a junior, he pinned his way to victory at 152 pounds when state took place in one day at Kaukauna, and that level of dominance carried over to his senior campaign, where he went a perfect 42-0 to run his winning streak to 71 in a row.
“Obviously I want to go out and dominate,” Mesenbrink said. “I’ve dominated I feel like this past year, even though that really hasn’t been on my mind, it’s just the next best thing. It’s kind of like money and success — you get it and then you’re like, what's next?”
Coming into the state final against Millard (50-1), Mesenbrink had won all but five of his matches by pin. And those other five results? Those were via tech fall.
It looked like he was on his way to making easy work of Millard after an early takedown and taking a 4-1 lead into the second period. But Millard would get his escape point and nothing more transpired from there as it was 4-2 with two minutes remaining.
Mesenbrink escaped to make it 5-2, but then Millard got an extremely-rare takedown of Mesenbrink to pull within 5-4 with 40 seconds left. Ultimately, the Arrowhead senior would hold on, but it was far from easy as it was his only match all season to go the distance.
“He can scramble,” Mesenbrink said of Millard. “He keeps coming and he’s freaking tough. He’s obviously a beast. He’s gonna do great.”
But Mesenbrink has been consistent in his message during his three-year
reign at the top — habitual hard work pays off. And has far as what’s next? After team state, Mesenbrink will shift his focus to the freestyle season before heading off to California for college.
“I committed to California Baptist in August,” Mesenbrink said. “What I found the most exciting there was the coaches and the staff that I connected with. I felt like they had really good people and I respect them a lot. And I thought that’d be a great place for me to go next and pursue my goals at the Division I NCAA level.”