WAUKESHA
Dorisjean ‘Dori’ Hertzberg
Jan. 6, 1938 - Nov. 21, 2022
Dorisjean “Dori” Hertzberg of Waukesha, formerly of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully at her home at Avalon Square on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee on January 6, 1938, the daughter of Louis and Mildred (nee Kaliebe) Meyer.
Always a hard worker, she left her kind impression on many people over the years as a real estate agent, travel agent, waitress and caregiver.
Dori lived a faith-filled life and her church was always important to her. Most recently, she was a member of Living Word Lutheran Church. Dori loved animals and gardening but most of all loved spending time with her family.
She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Theresa Curtis and Steve O’Brien (Michelle Wildgen); son-in-law Jeff Brunk; her treasured grandchildren, Melissa Schwind (Aaron Schwind), Nicole Curtis (John Furrer), Sara Curtis (Chris Reese), Amanda Kline (Reed Erkes) and Holly O'Brien; and great-grandchildren, Jack Schwind and Bodie Furrer. She is further survived by her sister Marilyn Meyer, close friends Tom and Sharron O’Brien, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dori was preceded in death by her daughter Laura Brunk and by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Glenview Memorial Gardens, W1219 Glenview Ave., Ixonia, WI 53036. Please meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dori’s name are appreciated to the Avalon Square Foundation, 222 Park Place, Waukesha, WI 53186.
The family is deeply grateful to the staff of Avalon Square and Vitas Hospice for the skill, thoughtfulness, and attention with which they cared for Dori.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.