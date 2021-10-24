Elk spotted in Washington County

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed to The West Bend Daily News Friday that an elk has been spotted in Washington County this month.
“Young bull elk leaving their home ranges is a natural behavior during the fall breeding season,” the DNR said in a statement. “The department encourages the public to enjoy viewing elk from a safe distance.” For landowner privacy reasons and safety of the animal, more specific location information was not provided.
Deer hunters are advised to take extra care and be sure of their target while hunting. Resources are available on the DNR website to distinguish elk from white-tailed deer while afield.
“Deer hunters in this area aren’t used to looking out for elk, which makes sense. These bulls are some of the first elk seen in southern counties in more than 100 years,” said Scott Roepke, DNR area wildlife supervisor. “Still, we know these animals can wander large distances, and local deer hunters should make sure they’ve got a white-tail in their sights before taking a shot this season.”
Any person who sees an elk outside their established ranges near Clam Lake and Black River Falls can report their sighting online via the DNR’s large mammal observation form.
Elk were once widespread across the North American continent, but were eliminated from Wisconsin in the 1880s. Through supporting efforts via the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ho Chunk Nation and other partners, the DNR began reestablishing elk in the Black River Falls area beginning in 2015.
“The central forest herd now numbers over 100 animals,” the DNR said. “Elk who wander into other parts of the state are typically younger bulls that set off in search of unoccupied territory where competition for female elk is lower.”
To learn more about elk in Wisconsin, visit https://rb.gy/6bb2uv.