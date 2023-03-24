To the editor: A recent email promoting three West Bend School Board candidates ought to concern residents.
On March 19, a listserv received an anonymous email from “West Bend” touting Bill Schulz, Nick Stewart, and Laurie Schloemer-Aleven. The message body did not disclose who sent it, who paid for it, or whether it was approved by any candidates.
Recipients may have been tricked into thinking this was an official communication from the town. Further, without knowing who spoke for Schulz, Stewart, and Schloemer-Aleven, we cannot know who it is they will speak for if elected.
Across the country, outside influences are injecting political agendas into school board elections. West Bend needs a school board that cares about West Bend — not national news talking points. The anonymous email endorsing Schulz, Stewart, and Schloemer-Aleven veered into panic about pronouns, tipping that whoever sent it has little to say about our town, specifically.
Our children are not pawns for any side’s attempt at a nationwide movement. For all the speak of giving control back to families, an email with no disclosures gives the game away: Radical candidates like Schulz, Stewart, and Schloemer-Aleven do not give families their voice, but rather give voices to anonymous actors outside our own community.
I am certain I will disagree with some of the positions taken by June Kruger, Chad Tamez, and Kelly Lang. You might, too. However, we should be comforted knowing that they are running for West Bend, to do what they genuinely believe is the right thing to do — here, where we live. They understand what the position actually is and does, who they serve, and why it matters.
With suspicious emails and generic talking points, I do not have the same assurance from Schulz, Stewart, and Schloemer-Aleven.
What are the “transparency” candidates hiding?
Ed Leclerc
West Bend