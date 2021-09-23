WAUKESHA — For most of 2021, Pepper has been offering comfort to children and adults, simply by doing what dogs do best: demonstrate unconditional love.
A tentative plan that is to be finalized at the end of the month points to the purebred Labrador retriever’s continued service in the Waukesha County District Attorney Office’s Victim Assistance Program.
Jen Dunn, director of the program, said her division has secured a total of $7,800 in new grants and donations that will help ensure Pepper continues to bring healing to people who have encountered assorted traumatic and abusive situations in the year ahead.
The majority of the new funding — $6,000 — has come from individual donations. The remaining $1,800 has been linked to a program known as the Children’s Justice Act.
“It was very much a joint effort,” Dunn said of the effort to secure new funding.
Dunn, who recently went before the County Board’s Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee, described the use of a specially trained emotional support dog as “creative and proactive ideas for helping people.”
Since her arrival, Pepper — who knows more than 60 commands — has been of service to children as young as 7 years old and to adults in their 60s.
In her brief time within the program, Pepper’s roles have included meeting with victims during prosecutor interviews and amid trial preparation. Pepper also has sat with witnesses before they get on the stand and offer their testimony.
“This has worked in so many ways,” Dunn said. “There are already a lot of images that will stay with you.”
The grant funds and donations go toward a number of incidentals the county’s general tax levy-fortified operating budget does not support. Among them: veterinary care, food and equipment.
Pepper’s arrival at the county’s Victim Assistance Program came after a multi-year effort. The nonprofit Journey Together Service Dog organization, which provides highly trained dogs to disparate agencies, helped bring it to fruition.
During deliberations at the Sept. 17 Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee, board members on the panel were overwhelmingly supportive of Pepper’s continued service.
“I realize for some people, this might be a new idea,” County Supervisor Larry Nelson said. “I’ve heard nothing but overwhelmingly positive comments about Pepper.”
From his vantage point, Nelson said he believes Pepper came to the Victim Assistance Program at a crucial time.
“I don’t think you could have picked a more stressful year than this last year,” Nelson said. “It’s really needed.”
Nelson added he is pleased Pepper’s addition to the program has been seamless.
“I’m just pleased to hear that anyone who’s interacted had a good experience,” he said. “I know it’s a lot of hours of training.”
The full County Board is to act on Pepper’s continuation via the new grant and donations at its next regular meeting, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.