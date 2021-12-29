WAUKESHA — On Dec. 2, R G (also known as RJ) Esposito was enjoying dinner with his wife after a work trip when a Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on his door at the Horizon West Condominiums building.

The deputy told Esposito that he needed to grab whatever he could in a few minutes and evacuate the building, so Esposito and his wife took some medicine from their cabinets and got out.

Esposito learned later that the building was evacuated because it was under risk of collapse. Esposito was among 48 other unit owners that moved out of the condominium that night, who are collectively facing millions of dollars in costs of either demolishing the building or repairing its damage. According to Steve McGuire of McGuire Contractors, Inc., a firm offering guidance to the former condo residents about their current situation, demolition is expected to cost less than repairs.

During the night of Dec. 2 and the nights that have followed, Esposito said, he’s been living in a hotel with his wife while he returns occasionally to his now-evacuated condo. Although he recently found a place to live outside Waukesha, he said he’s lived in the county for most of his life.

Four years ago, Esposito said, he moved into the condo because it was affordable, has an amazing view, and is in an amazing location near Carroll University and downtown Waukesha.

“This was going to be our forever home,” he said.

But now, he said, he’s been trying to figure out what will happen with his condo financially while he gathers all his belongings and sometimes monitors the number of people that are in the building.

He said his insurance company still hasn’t told him if his condominium is covered, but from what other residents have said, and from what he has heard, it won’t be. Esposito, who recently refinanced the condo, said if his insurance company does not assist with the costs, he can’t retire with his wife even though he’s 78 years old.

“The dreams we had of whatever years we have left evaporated,” he said.

Recently, Esposito said he went to City Hall to figure out what kind of property taxes he’ll need to pay for the condo in 2022, but he didn’t get any answers.

Although there’s a small fundraiser set up for the residents of the condo, he hasn’t received any other help that he and the other residents need, he said.

Esposito said that even as he faces financial ruin and has no idea what will happen to his condo, he’s passively optimistic that somehow, things will turn out.

Donate online

■ Anyone who would like to donate to the residents of the Horizon West Condominiums building can do so at https://bit.ly/3HjDxXY.