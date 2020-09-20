The Tosa West Allis Chamber of Commerce is partnering with several well-known restaurants to encourage the community to try their fare and retailers to take advantage of their specials. And, we have some exciting news because we recently expanded to West Allis to become the Wauwatosa West Allis Chamber of Commerce. We are also expanding to include retailers this year. This is our 10th annual event which will be celebrated September 21-30th.
We feel that this expansion will be helpful for businesses, especially this year when so many businesses have faced financial challenges.
10 Days in Tosa West Allis's enthusiasm and excitement continue. We understand how much people need the chance to go out with family and friends. Please consider visiting our participating restaurants and retailers they hope to make your visit memorable.
September is also Chamber of Commerce Month our mission is to advocate and give a voice to our local business community.
