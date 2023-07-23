Don’t miss the 12th Annual Classic Car Show in 2023! From vintage Corvettes and Bel Air convertibles to Trans Ams and Ramblers, you’ll never know what classic gems you’ll see, all displayed with a perfect paint finish and meticulous wax and polish at the Waukesha County Fair grounds.
Awards: People’s Choice awarded to Top 3 vehicles; Kilpatrick Engine & Transmission, Randle-Dable-Brisk, and Express Towing and Recovery Sponsor’s Choice awards; and Fairest’s Choice awarded by the 2023 Fairest of the Fair.
Learn more here.