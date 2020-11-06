Join us from the comfort of your home for this year’s very special Florentine Opera gala. Our one-of-a kind event will have all the delights of Florentine’s more is more art-form, but in virtual form!
Proceeds from our Gala will benefit our Bronzeville La Bohème school tour—involving young people across Milwaukee, and beyond, in our biggest project of the season! This brand new production of La Bohème for our mainstage in spring of 2021 is set for the very first time in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville Neighborhood of the 1940s and 50s. We historically serve 15,000 students every year and are excited about sharing this production with students who may never have had the chance before. Students from nearly 100 schools will be involved in the project – from January through June, 2021---and some students will join us on stage through our new Schools on Stage Initiative.
Come have fun with us as we come together to bring support to arts education in our community.