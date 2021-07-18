The blues and a bit of soul and r&b and did we say party, dance, and twist and shout are returning to Granville July 15-18. The Granville Blues Fest is back with an amazing lineup and headliners every night ….Thursday through Friday. There is also a delicious selection of food, drinks, and yes a vendor market.
Fun all weekend with the party beginning on Thursday, July 15 at 4:30 p.m. and continuing until Sunday at 10 p.m. Be prepared for a great weekend of music and fun. You might want to bring your own chair.
Granville will be the mecca for great entertainment….it’s free….it’s fun…and it’s the place to be in 2021.