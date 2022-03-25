Join us, to watch industrial-size robots built by the newest generation of problemsolvers, compete to beat out their competition!
Under strict rules and limited time and resources, teams of high school students are challenged to build industrial-size robots to play a difficult field game in alliance with other teams, while also fundraising to meet their goals, designing a team “brand,” and advancing respect and appreciation for STEM within the local community.
Permitted bags:
12”x6”x12” or smaller clear stadium bags, gallon-sized clear zip bags
4”x6”x1” wristlets, diaper bags (will be searched), medical bags (will be searched)
Bring your credit and debit cards: the exciting new food and drink menus are credit-only, as is the Team Store.
Cash is accepted at the Box Office.
*MASKS ARE MANDITORY FOR ALL GUESTS
