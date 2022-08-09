Black Arts MKE presents the biggest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival ever, hosting events at venues across the city August 10-14.
Black Arts MKE is proud to present the third annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, returning to venues across the city from August 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features free and ticketed events throughout each day including full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word, music and dance performances, talk-back and panel discussions. This year’s theme is The Black Family: Generations Speak! Presented by generations of MKE-based Black artists, the festival includes events for the entire family, acknowledges community challenges and encourages everyone to come together now to celebrate Black theater, healing and unity.
