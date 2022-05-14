Mount Mary University is thrilled to announce that the 2022 CREO Fashion show, Prismatic Parallel, will return to our beautiful campus as a live, in-person event on Saturday, May 14!
Over the last two years, runways across the globe have been challenged to reinvent the status quo with unexpected venues, clever applications of technology, and fresh ways to engage guests with show content. These innovations inspired our merchandise management students to create this year’s salon-style show that will wind its way through historic Notre Dame Hall, offering a front row seat for every guest to view the stunning creations by our student designers!
Shows will take place at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, on the second and third floors of Notre Dame Hall, which will be transformed into a breathtaking fashion venue for the event. The 7 p.m. show will be followed by a senior showcase, an opportunity to meet the senior designers and get an up-close view of the garments.