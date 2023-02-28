The 2023 Milwaukee Auto Show returns to the Wisconsin Center with hundreds of new cars, trucks,
crossovers, SUVs, all-electric vehicles, and more. Attendees are invited to sit behind wheels, ask questions and
inspect engines in a non-selling environment. The auto show will also feature pre-production vehicles, highend luxury vehicles, restored classics, tricked out customs, test drives, and more. Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, a collection of Airstreams will be on display. Also, don’t miss pets looking for forever homes in
Subaru’s Pet Adoption area and the Tricky Trails 18-hole mini-indoor golf course for loads of family fun.