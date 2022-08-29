Presenter Jeff Bentoff has arranged another fantastic and diverse roster of talented musicians to make Monday a day to look forward to in the summer. The 8 free Monday concerts will be held from July 11 to August 29.
The Musical Mondays lineup is:
July 11: Robbie Fulks. The Grammy-nominated songwriter, singer and guitarist’s early solo work helped define the “alternative country” movement of the 1990s. His music from the last several years hews mainly to acoustic instrumentation; it returns him in part to his earlier bluegrass days, and extends the boundaries of that tradition.
July 18: De La Buena. This Milwaukee favorite performs with a lively and unique Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz sound, exploring the textures and rhythms of Latin musics of the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions. The group was founded by David Wake (keyboards, arrangements) and Cecilio Negron Jr. (congas/percussion).
July 25: R&B Cadets. Led by Paul Cebar, Robin Pluer and John Sieger, the Cadets were a top Milwaukee group in the 1980s before its members went on to lead and play in other renowned bands. Back together for occasional gigs, the Cadets continue to excite audiences with their upbeat mix of originals and obscure covers.
Aug. 1: SistaStrings. It’ll be a homecoming and celebration of the Milwaukee-bred Ross sisters, singers and string players Chauntee (violin) and Monique (cello), who recently relocated to Nashville. Their move has led to major touring gigs, TV appearances and Grammy performances behind the likes of Allison Russell and Brandi Carlile, who they’ll be backing up later in the week at Fiserv Forum.
Aug. 8: Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas. Bandleader and accordionist Nathan Williams formed The Cha Chas in 1985 and since then has brought his unique take on this regional South Louisiana music to every corner of the globe. From Lincoln Center in New York to The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Nathan’s music has crossed all barriers to speak to the very heart of his audience.
Aug. 15: Caribbo. The eclectic and colorful music of Caribbo is based on Surinamese rhythms, with a touch of jazz. Drummer Harvey Wirht and keyboardist Etienne Stadwijk, who are both from Suriname, are joined by renowned steel panist Andy Narell, vocalist Philip Hamilton and bassist Ron Reid. Members have played with Antonio Hart, Angelique Kidjo, Pat Metheny and other noted artists.
Aug. 22: Fareed Haque Trio. World-renowned Fareed Haque is a modern guitar virtuoso. Steeped in classical and jazz traditions, he has played to audiences around the world and with multiple top musicians including Paquito D’Rivera, Arturo Sandoval, Joe Zawinul and Sting. In 2009 Haque was voted ‘Best World Guitarist’ by Guitar Player Magazine’s Readers’ poll.
Aug. 29: The Sam Belton Jazz Experience. Milwaukee jazz drummer Sam Belton played with acclaimed pianist and vibraphonist Buddy Montgomery (brother of the great Wes) during his years in Milwaukee. Belton, an award-winning businessman who owns Sam’s Place on King Drive, and his band will present a night honoring the late Montgomery’s music.