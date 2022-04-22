A clean river is a happy river! Help restore our rivers at the 27th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup.
A clean river is a happy river! Help restore our rivers at the 27th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup. Choose from over 75+ locations across the Milwaukee River Basin, and be one of our nearly 4,000 volunteers helping our community work towards swimmable, fishable rivers. We’ll provide the bags and gloves, you bring the hands and energy to pick up all of the trash that finds its way into our beautiful river system. REGISTER: bit.ly/MRKCleanup27
The 27th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup is sponsored by: Milwaukee Department of Public Works, Fund for Lake Michigan, Natural Awakenings and SC Johnson.
Join us afterwards at the Harley Davidson Museum for our FREE celebration with Rock the Green. Learn more at rockthegreen.com