Celebrate the fall harvest at the 2nd Annual Shorewood Feast sponsored by North Shore Bank.
The signature street festival spanning the 4200 to the 4400 block of Oakland Avenue, running from 11:00am - 9:00pm on Saturday, September 11th and is a family-friendly foodie event with free entertainment and activities for every age. There will be two entertainment areas, Harvest family-style dinner seatings, kid’s zone, artisans, and more!
The feast will include a plated dinner for 125 people in the middle of Oakland Avenue, with drink pairing option, beginning at 5:30 p.m. (dinner is rain or shine, served under a tent).
Events like this cannot happen without our wonderful sponsors and volunteers! We are looking for set up help, general support throughout the day, grounds cleanup and serving for the harvest dinner. Click below to sign up to volunteer. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0A4BABAF2DA4FD0-2021 Sponsorships are available at every level.
Please contact Steph Salvia at director@shorewoodwi.com if you are interested in sponsoring this fun event!
Price: Free