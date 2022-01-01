On New Years Day, Saturday January 1st, the Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, and Gift of Wings are presenting the 35th Annual Cool Fool Kite & Ice Festival.
This 35-year Milwaukee tradition will take place in Veterans Park, on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The kite festival is free to the public and begins at 11 a.m. just prior to the Polar Bear’s jump into Lake Michigan.
Kites and hot food are available for purchase or bring your own. FREE Hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks will be served, compliments of Gift of Wings. Treby, The Trebuchet will be on hand throwing stuff! Professional ice carving group, The Quiet Ice Carvers, will also be on hand.
Learn more here.