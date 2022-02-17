Presented by Village Playhouse at Interchange Theater Co-Op, Milwaukee WI
The Village Playhouse Original One Act Festival is back again year with a new crop of scripts from Wisconsin playwrights
Village Playhouse presents
the 36th Annual Original One Act Festival
February 18 & 19, 25 & 26 at 7:30 PM
February 20 & 27 at 2:00 PM at Interchange Theatre Co-Op
628 N 10th St
Milwaukee, WI 53233
For the safety of our actors, volunteers and audience, it is the policy of both Village Playhouse and Interchange Theatre Co-Op that all attendees show proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to join us for a live performance. Masks are required or all patrons. The show will also be filmed and available to view online at a later date for anyone unable to attend in person. View our full COVID policy at https://www.villageplayhouse.org/covid-19
The Shows
Walter Cronkite is Dead
by J.D. Larson
Directed by Elizabeth M. Havican
Melody’s Dance
by Hannah Kubiak
Directed by Tom Zuehlke
Scrabbled
by Elaine Rewolinski
Directed by Tom Zuehlke
The Kool-Aid Heist
by Jeffrey Schuelke
Directed by Rita Bates
That’s Not It … Is It?
by Michael Lucchesi
Directed by Larry Beckley
Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for students and seniors. Tickets available at bit.ly/36thOneActs
The Village Playhouse’s Original One Act Festival has been an ongoing project for over 30 years. The festival is intended to give playwrights a means to see their work move from the paper to the stage. Working together, a playwright, a director, a cast, and a crew develop and polish scripts for presentation to an audience over the course of three weekends.
The Village Playhouse is proud to have been the first (and we like to think the best) to implement the concept of an original one act play festival here in Wisconsin.