Presented by Village Playhouse at Interchange Theater Co-Op, Milwaukee WI

The Village Playhouse Original One Act Festival is back again year with a new crop of scripts from Wisconsin playwrights

Village Playhouse presents

the 36th Annual Original One Act Festival

February 18 & 19, 25 & 26 at 7:30 PM

February 20 & 27 at 2:00 PM at Interchange Theatre Co-Op

628 N 10th St

Milwaukee, WI 53233

For the safety of our actors, volunteers and audience, it is the policy of both Village Playhouse and Interchange Theatre Co-Op that all attendees show proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to join us for a live performance. Masks are required or all patrons. The show will also be filmed and available to view online at a later date for anyone unable to attend in person. View our full COVID policy at https://www.villageplayhouse.org/covid-19

The Shows

Walter Cronkite is Dead

by J.D. Larson

Directed by Elizabeth M. Havican

Melody’s Dance

by Hannah Kubiak

Directed by Tom Zuehlke

Scrabbled

by Elaine Rewolinski

Directed by Tom Zuehlke

The Kool-Aid Heist

by Jeffrey Schuelke

Directed by Rita Bates

That’s Not It … Is It?

by Michael Lucchesi

Directed by Larry Beckley

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for students and seniors. Tickets available at bit.ly/36thOneActs

The One Act Festival is back again year with a new crop of scripts from Wisconsin playwrights.​

The Village Playhouse’s Original One Act Festival has been an ongoing project for over 30 years. The festival is intended to give playwrights a means to see their work move from the paper to the stage. Working together, a playwright, a director, a cast, and a crew develop and polish scripts for presentation to an audience over the course of three weekends.​

The Village Playhouse is proud to have been the first (and we like to think the best) to implement the concept of an original one act play festival here in Wisconsin.

