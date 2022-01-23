Price: $11.00 to $22.00 —Seniors: $20
Sandy, the four-times-married-three-times-divorced owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, has certainly seen her fair share of matrimonies! In the hilarious Four Weddings and an Elvis, we witness four of her funniest and most memorable: Bev and Stan, who are getting married by the King himself as revenge on their exes. Vanessa and Bryce, two arrogant aging stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy, and are vexed by an aging Elvis who doesn’t know who they are. Marvin and Fiona, a gentle postal worker and a tough ex-con trying to get married before the police arrive! (suggested for mature audiences only due to language) And the final, most touching, wedding of all – Sandy’s fifth and final wedding to the love of her life! Suggested for mature audiences due to language Come enjoy four acts of love…or something like it. What happens in Las Vegas…is hilarious!