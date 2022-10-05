We’re excited to welcome you back for Marcus Theatres’ Fourth Annual CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival!
Join us for our VIP Kick-Off Night on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Majestic Cinema of Brookfield. To attend this event, please add the Adult or Children tickets shown below to your basket and proceed to checkout.
VIP Kick-Off Agenda
5:30-6:40 p.m. Check-in / Reception / Dining / Entertainment
6:40-7:00 p.m. Evening Program / Announcements
7:00-7:15 p.m. Concessions / Seating
7:15-9:15 p.m. Pre-show / Featured Film in UltraScreens:“Lyle Lyle Crocodile” -English with Spanish subtitles
CineLatino is a five-night celebration of Hispanic culture, using the power of movies to increase understanding and give back to the community. Marcus Theatres will donate 50% of the net proceeds from CineLatino to local Hispanic health and education initiatives.