The Peltz Center for Jewish Life is thrilled to announce the 4th Annual Jewish Food Festival in Mequon WI. The festival will take place at Rotary Park, on Sunday and Monday, August 14th and 15th, 2022 from 12pm-7pm. The Jewish Food Festival unites the community in the greater Mequon area, by sharing our beautiful culture and ethnic foods; and celebrates our combined mission and efforts in healing the world through acts of goodness and kindness.
The first three Jewish Food Festivals garnered an overwhelming response and incredible turnouts hosting thousands of festival guests. We look forward to seeing you there!!
All proceeds go to the Peltz Center For Jewish Life Community Engagement Programing.