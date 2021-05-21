We are excited to kick off our 2021 event calendar with our 4th Annual Spring Fling Art & Craft Fair on May 22nd & 23rd from 10am - 4pm daily.
This indoor art, craft & vendor fair features more than 100 booths in total with approximately 85% of the booths consisting of handmade arts & crafts. We will occupy the Ziegler Building at the Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center in West Bend, Wisconsin.
Major booth categories include:
Bath, Body & Scent
Ceramics & Pottery
Fashion & Clothing
Food & Snack
Glasswork
Health & Beauty
Home Goods & Decor
Jewelry & Gemstone
Metalwork
Painting & Illustration
Pet Products
Prints & Photography
Textile Crafts
Woodwork
Tickets are $3 and are available both at the door and in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/139318143317
For the 4th consecutive year, this event will be benefitting the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Price: $3