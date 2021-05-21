springfling052121

We are excited to kick off our 2021 event calendar with our 4th Annual Spring Fling Art & Craft Fair on May 22nd & 23rd from 10am - 4pm daily.

This indoor art, craft & vendor fair features more than 100 booths in total with approximately 85% of the booths consisting of handmade arts & crafts. We will occupy the Ziegler Building at the Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Major booth categories include:

Bath, Body & Scent

Ceramics & Pottery

Fashion & Clothing

Food & Snack

Glasswork

Health & Beauty

Home Goods & Decor

Jewelry & Gemstone

Metalwork

Painting & Illustration

Pet Products

Prints & Photography

Textile Crafts

Woodwork

Tickets are $3 and are available both at the door and in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/139318143317

For the 4th consecutive year, this event will be benefitting the Wisconsin Humane Society.

