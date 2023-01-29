The Plymouth Arts Center invites you to join us for a 50’s Sock Hop, Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 1 to 4pm. Sheboygan area’s premier 50’s and 60’s tribute band, II Cool, featuring musicians, John, Joe, and Gerry, will provide live music for this fun, family event. Enjoy various contests, a Soda Shop menu, and a cash bar. Costumes are encouraged; however, they are optional! Tickets for adults are: $10 in advance, $13 at the door. – children 12 and under are free. Call: 920-892-8409; Email: info@plymoutharts.org , Website: www.plymoutharts.org, Mastercard & Visa accepted.