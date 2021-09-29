W.A.D.A. is back! After a 20-month hiatus, dealers are excited to finally return to Waukesha Expo on October 1 & 2, 2021 to see their loyal customers. The show is full with 55 antiques dealers from 9 states. In addition to Wisconsin Antiques Dealers Association (aka WADA) member exhibitors, there will be a record number of non-member participants - some from Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Michigan and Minnesota - who rarely exhibit in Wisconsin. Here collectors will find a wide variety of affordable and authentic antique offerings all indoors, under one roof.
Expect the unusual! Gathering for W.A.D.A.’s 70th autumn show, those dealers will offer fresh-to-market wares. Authenticity, condition and rarity are the guidelines for merchandise exhibited by W.A.D.A.’s knowledgeable and carefully-chosen antiques professionals.
As a not-for-profit organization, ticket sales for the show fund Wisconsin scholarship and grant programs.
Price: $7