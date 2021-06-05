On Saturday, June 5th and Sunday June 6th 2021, the 19th
annual 92.1 VTY Country Outta Sight Kite Flight Kite Festival, in Kenosha’s
Kennedy Park, presented by 92.1 VTY Country, the City of Kenosha,
the Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, Gift of Wings, Magnum
Radio, and WRJN, 1400am radio. The event will begin at 11:00 am,
through 4:00 pm on both days, with the GRAND LAUNCH of kites at NOON.
For the first time at this event, NO KNOTS, a Quad kite
flying team from Illinois will be performing. They are a precision
four line kite flying team, and they will be performing three times each
day. In addition to NO KNOTS, Fire & Ice and O2, will
also be performing. Milwaukee’s own professional Kite flyer, Paul
Koepke, will be performing with FIRE & ICE. Tom
and Kathi Deck will be on hand for the eighth time with their giant Bubble
machine. This is one of the largest longest running bubble machine in the
country.
This family event is FREE to all, with FREE parking.
We will also be giving away free kites to the first 50 kids that participate in
the City of Kenosha’s “KIDS MAD DASH”. The Kids Mad Dash is 50
kids launching their kites all at the same time. The winner, the first
kid that reaches the highest altitude in 60 seconds.. LOOK OUT and LOOK UP!
Price: Free