kitefestival060521

On Saturday, June 5th and Sunday June 6th 2021, the 19th

annual 92.1 VTY Country Outta Sight Kite Flight Kite Festival, in Kenosha’s

Kennedy Park, presented by 92.1 VTY Country, the City of Kenosha,

the Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, Gift of Wings, Magnum

Radio, and WRJN, 1400am radio. The event will begin at 11:00 am,

through 4:00 pm on both days, with the GRAND LAUNCH of kites at NOON.

For the first time at this event, NO KNOTS, a Quad kite

flying team from Illinois will be performing. They are a precision

four line kite flying team, and they will be performing three times each

day. In addition to NO KNOTS, Fire & Ice and O2, will

also be performing. Milwaukee’s own professional Kite flyer, Paul

Koepke, will be performing with FIRE & ICE. Tom

and Kathi Deck will be on hand for the eighth time with their giant Bubble

machine. This is one of the largest longest running bubble machine in the

country.

This family event is FREE to all, with FREE parking.

We will also be giving away free kites to the first 50 kids that participate in

the City of Kenosha’s “KIDS MAD DASH”. The Kids Mad Dash is 50

kids launching their kites all at the same time. The winner, the first

kid that reaches the highest altitude in 60 seconds.. LOOK OUT and LOOK UP!

Price: Free

