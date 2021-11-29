Make up for lost time with family and friends this holiday season as our full ensemble production joyfully returns to the historic Pabst Theater. “A Christmas Carol” is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways.
Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.
Featuring Lee E. Ernst as Ebenezer Scrooge, it’s the perfect way for audiences of all ages to celebrate the season!
By Charles Dickens
Adapted & Directed by Mark Clements
Performances run November 30 - December 24, 2021
Tuesdays-Wednesdays 7pm, Thursdays-Fridays 7:30pm, Saturdays 2pm and 7:30pm, Sundays and Dec. 24 12pm and 4:30pm.
*Please note that dates & times are subject to change. Visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com for the most up-to-date information.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.
Price: $10 - $129
https://www.milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/christmas-carol-2021/