A Christmas Story by Philip Grecian, a play based on the motion picture released in 1983 by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed by Warner Brothers, is based on the stories written by Jean Shepherd about his childhood in Hohman, Indiana in his book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash. The movie became a holiday tradition retelling the story of Ralph Parker’s favorite Christmas and his Red Ryder BB gun. Taking place in Ralphie Parker’s house and hometown, the adult Ralph Parker shares with the audience the characters and incidents from Christmas in 1938, when he was 9-years-old. His trip to Goldblatt’s Department Store reminds us all of waiting in line to see Santa Claus. In his quest to get the ultimate Christmas Gift, Ralphie schemes with his best friends, Flick and Schwartz, and fantasizes about saving his family and friends with this new prize. The
show will be presented live with social distancing and safety precautions in place for audience and performers alike at West Performing Arts Center, 18695 W Cleveland Avenue in New Berlin. Curtain times are 7pm Friday and Saturday, December 4-5 and 2pm on Sunday, December 6. General seating tickets are $8 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Students and $2 for kids. Tickets will be limited to 200 per performance so purchase early online with tickets held in Will Call or purchase with the bookkeeper by visiting New Berlin West Schools or calling 262-789-6413. Social distancing and masks are mandatory. Tickets can also be purchased at the WestPAC box office one hour prior to curtain. See West Performing Arts Center for more information.
Price: $2 - $8
https://www.nbexcellence.org/schools/west/fine-arts/theatre-arts-program.cfm