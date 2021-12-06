“A Christmas Story” brings nostalgia, humor, and heart back to the stage at the Racine Theatre Guild Friday, December 3 - Sunday, December 19.
Ralphie Parker only has one wish: to wake up Christmas morning with the coveted Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun under his tree. While he plans and schemes to ensure it arrives, he’s met with the same response again and again, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” One of the most iconic holiday movies hilariously comes to life on stage, complete with all its pink-bunny-suit, glowing-leg-lamp, triple-dog-daring glory.
• Friday, December 3 – 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, December 4 – 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, December 5 – 2 p.m.
• Friday, December 10 – 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, December 11 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, December 12 – 2 & 7* p.m.
• Thursday, December 16 – 7* p.m.
• Friday, December 17 – 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, December 18 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, December 19 – 2 p.m.
*Value Night
Written by Philip Grecian and sponsored by Rasmussen Diamonds, tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 & under). Value nights are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $9 for students. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.
Masks will be required to attend performances. Individual tickets go on sale Friday, November 12 and can be purchased from the Racine
Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit https://racinetheatre.org/production/a-christmas-story/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.
