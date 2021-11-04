A Dandy Comedy Show presents the best in stand up, at one of Milwaukee’s most unique, hybrid vintage store/event spaces! Now, on THURSDAY!
A Dandy Comedy Show presents the best in stand up, located at one of Milwaukee’s newest (and perhaps only) hybrid vintage store/event space. If you want laughs while also having access to a deal on a chair from the ’60s, this is the show for you. Join us THURSDAY, November 4 at 7:30pm at Dandy on Vliet St. Doors open at 7:00.
Featuring the best in local and regional comedy!
Tickets are only $15!
Covid-19 UPDATE (in effect as of 9/17/21):
The Laughing Tap will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test to attend our shows starting September 17th, 2021. This policy is for the safety of our guests, comics, and staff, and is inline with other venues in Milwaukee.
• Accepted proof of Covid Vaccination card must match your name on a state or federal photo ID. Vaccination card or Photo/ Photocopy of card with full front clearly visible.
• Negative Covid Test result must be within 72 hours of show time
Failure to comply with these policies will result in denied entrance and/or being asked to leave the club and no ticket refund.
If you have purchased tickets to an upcoming show and are unable to attend because of this policy change, please contact us via events@milwaukeecomedy.com and we will grant a full refund of your ticket purchase.
