Your presence is our present at the Harley-Davidson Museum this holiday season!
Make your plans to visit the crossroads of 6th & Canal – just south of the North Pole – for 12 days of Harley-Davidson Holiday Fun! From December 7 through 18, the H-D Museum campus will be a winter wonderland.
Find the perfect gift at the Harley-Davidson® Shop and Factory Shop with 12 Days of special deals and events. Take advantage of extended hours throughout campus on December 8 and 15 – including afterhours shopping, free gift wrapping, plus live music and food and drink specials at Hawaiian Holiday-themed MOTOR Bar & Restaurant.
Create your own Harley Traditions at Breakfast with Santa on December 11 and 18 and kid-friendly Holiday activities in the Experience Gallery.
Check out the unique photo ops among dazzling lights and sparkling bikes all over campus. And on December 17, the H-D Museum unveils its first-ever bilingual exhibit, “My Papi Has a Motorcycle” / “Mi Papi Tiene una Moto.”
No matter which day you visit, it’s going to be lit!