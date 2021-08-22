Optimist Theatre and Milwaukee’s free Shakespeare in the Park return to live, in-person performances August 8 at 4p with a touring outdoor production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Lovers’ Tale. The Lovers' Tale is a 75-minute version of the play performed on a mobile set designed specifically for the company. Directed by M.L. Cogar and Tom Reed* and featuring a diverse cast including Libby Amato, Susie Duecker, Rebekah Farr, Fabian Guerrero, Seth Hale, King Hang, Michael Pettit, and Tom Reed.*
Free. Registration appreciated. More details at www.optimisttheatre.org/msnd.html
*Member of Actors’ Equity Association
Price: Free