Lace up your shoes and head out for some fresh air on a lunchtime walk in Three Bridges Park.
The Valley is home to incredible recreational opportunities with the Hank Aaron State Trail, Three Bridges Park, and the Menomonee River. Take a deep breath and take in the scenery. We will cover about two miles.
After working up an appetite, anyone interested is welcome to weave through some pedestrian paths up to Vientiene Noodle Shop for some authentic Laotian and Thai cuisine in Silver City just south of the Valley. Attendees are responsible for purchasing their own lunch.
Meet at the Valley Passage Bridge at 3711 W Canal Street across from Ingeteam.
___________________________________________
This event is part of 2022 Valley Week, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Valley Week is an annual event with more than a dozen not-to-be-missed unique Valley experiences including a happy hour river cruise, hard-hat tour of the recycling center, outdoor movie at the Harley-Davidson Museum, kayak/canoe tour, and so much more
Proceeds from the events support Menomonee Valley Partners, a nonprofit organization formed in 1999 to revitalize the Menomonee River Valley.