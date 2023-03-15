The Plymouth Arts Center proudly presents “A Wee Bit Irish” a live musical concert in an Irish Coffee House setting featuring the group Celtic Folk March 17-19 & 24-26, 2023. Celebrate the “Wee Bit of Irish” in you with traditional and contemporary Irish tunes to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Along with Celtic Folk, the Schauer Irish Dance Troupe will be performing on Sat. March 18 @ 7:30pm and Sun. March 26 @ 2:30pm; Bagpiper, Bruce McFarlane on Friday, March 24 @ 7:30pm; and The Wednesday Night 52 Stafford Session Players Saturday, March 25 @ 7:30pm and Moxie Coffee, Café, and Catering of Plymouth will be making the coffee. Celtic Folk is made up with the following vocalists and musicians: Tom Armstrong, Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Mykael Lengling, Roy Schwab, Rachel Stoyke, Ramona Tritz, and Steve Vogt.
Evening show dates are Friday – Saturday, March 17-18 & 24-25, 2023 at 7:30pm. Matinee performances will be presented on Sunday, March 19 & 26, 2023 at 2:30pm. Tickets are $15 PAC Member and $17 Non-Member tax included. To purchase tickets please visit the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 East Mill Street, Downtown Plymouth, WI. Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm, or call: 920-892-8409; email: info@plymoutharts.org. Tickets may also be conveniently ordered online at: www.plymoutharts.org. Visa and Mastercard are accepted.
The show is sponsored by the Wisconsin Arts Board, Dan & Barb Garton, and Masters Gallery.